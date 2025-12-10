Photo credit: Penn Entertainment

Update: A previous version of this article stated that Nate Ravitz left ESPN to join theScore. Ravitz was part of ESPN’s layoffs in 2024 before later joining Penn Entertainment. We regret the error.

Former ESPN executive Nate Ravitz has joined Penn Entertainment after nearly two decades with the company.

With ESPN, Ravitz most recently served as Senior Vice President of Digital Content and Audience Expansion, overseeing the network’s mobile and streaming apps, social platforms, and ESPN.com. Earlier in his tenure, he also co-hosted the Fantasy Focus podcast with Matthew Berry. Ravitz left the network in October 2024 as part of company layoffs and has now joined Penn Entertainment as head of theScore.

In his role at Penn, Ravitz will oversee theScore Media, a mobile platform that delivers news, alerts, scores, and stats to sports fans, with 4 million active monthly users and more than 12 million social media followers. Penn also recently launched its new mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet.

Career update! Excited to share that I’ve joined Penn Entertainment as Head of theScore. I am leading the Media business of Penn Interactive, overseeing Content, Ad Sales and Growth. Happy to once again be teammates with @aaron and other great former colleagues — Nate Ravitz (@NateRavitz) December 9, 2025



“Thrilled to share that I’ve joined Penn Entertainment Inc. as Head of theScore. In this new role, I am leading the Media business of Penn Interactive, overseeing Content, Ad Sales, and Growth,” Ravitz wrote in his announcement.

“I’ve long admired what theScore has been able to build and achieve in the incredibly competitive landscape of mobile sports apps. I couldn’t be more honored to join the team and build on that great legacy.”

The news of Ravitz leaving coincides with ESPN and Penn mutually agreeing to terminate their partnership, effectively ending ESPN Bet, which was widely considered a bust as an online sportsbook. As of Dec. 1, Penn’s online sportsbook is theScore Bet; DraftKings is ESPN’s official sportsbook; and, perhaps subsequently, Ravitz is now a content executive with theScore.