Syndication: The Tennessean

When it comes to celebrity culture around college football, Vanderbilt football is certainly not the first school that comes to mind.

But apparently the longtime SEC strugglers have something special when it comes to supporters of the Commodores who are famous comedians.

Last month, College GameDay invited comedian and podcaster Theo Von to the show for Vanderbilt’s visit to Alabama. It was the rare time that the show invited a fan of the visiting school to be their celebrity guest picker, but given how scarcely the Commodores are featured, it may have made some sense.

With Vanderbilt now hosting this week, you’d be within your rights to ask if there were any other Commodore fans waiting in the wings to make an appearance as they host Mizzou in a Top 20 showdown. The answer is yes, and it’s another comedy superstar in Nate Bargatze.

This is gonna be good 🍿 Excited to have comedian and Vanderbilt fan @natebargatze return as our guest picker this week 👏 pic.twitter.com/NY95l1n6mz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2025

In case you’re wondering, the Vanderbilt fandom of Nate Bargatze is totally legitimate. Bargatze has been a lifelong Vanderbilt sports fan as a Nashville native and considering that his cousin coached at the school and his mother worked in their ticket office. He even gave the Commodores a shoutout while hosting Saturday Night Live last year after Vanderbilt upset Alabama.

Anyone who has been a Vanderbilt fan for that long and has stayed loyal to their school definitely deserves their moment in the sun and the run of success that Vandy football has been on in the last couple years with Clark Lea and Diego Pavia.

Nate Bargatze is one of the most popular comedians active at the moment and his brand of humor should be a great fit for College GameDay. Here’s betting that Pat McAfee shows up to the picks segment dressed like George Washington to play off his legendary SNL skit.