Jeremy Woo will continue making mock NBA drafts for ESPN for the foreseeable future.
The Worldwide Leader announced on Monday that it had reached a multi-year extension with Woo.
ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with @ESPNNBA draft analyst @JeremyWoo pic.twitter.com/FPw5cBrwax
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 22, 2026
Woo originally joined ESPN in 2023 as an NBA draft analyst and reporter, eventually replacing Jonathan Givony as the network’s go-to person for creating mock drafts, prospect rankings, and scouting analysis. He also makes appearances across ESPN programming to discuss the NBA draft and player analysis.
On NBA Today: joined to discuss the decision to move Darryn Peterson back to No. 1 on my board. pic.twitter.com/tDZsLxNUSz
— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 19, 2026
Before joining ESPN, Woo spent nearly a decade at Sports Illustrated, building up their NBA Draft coverage and becoming a leading industry voice in talent evaluation.
The Northeastern grad contributed to the Emmy-nominated basketball documentary Shot in the Dark (2018), which chronicled the lives of high school basketball players in Chicago. He also collaborated on Kobe Bryant’s New York Times best-seller The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.
https://t.co/2huO2N3GxV pic.twitter.com/oFULlWBED5
— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 22, 2026
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.