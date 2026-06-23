Credit: ESPN

Jeremy Woo will continue making mock NBA drafts for ESPN for the foreseeable future.

The Worldwide Leader announced on Monday that it had reached a multi-year extension with Woo.

Woo originally joined ESPN in 2023 as an NBA draft analyst and reporter, eventually replacing Jonathan Givony as the network’s go-to person for creating mock drafts, prospect rankings, and scouting analysis. He also makes appearances across ESPN programming to discuss the NBA draft and player analysis.

On NBA Today: joined to discuss the decision to move Darryn Peterson back to No. 1 on my board. pic.twitter.com/tDZsLxNUSz — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 19, 2026

Before joining ESPN, Woo spent nearly a decade at Sports Illustrated, building up their NBA Draft coverage and becoming a leading industry voice in talent evaluation.

The Northeastern grad contributed to the Emmy-nominated basketball documentary Shot in the Dark (2018), which chronicled the lives of high school basketball players in Chicago. He also collaborated on Kobe Bryant’s New York Times best-seller The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.