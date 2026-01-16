Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN has done everything they can over the past 30 years to make the ESPYs a signature event of the summer. But in the hopes of drawing more athletes and more memorable moments, the network is making a big move with the awards show.

For the first time since 1999, the ESPYs will move back to New York City. And it’s being done to try and build on the success of Fanatics Fest.

Puck’s John Ourand reports that the ESPYs are leaving its longtime Los Angeles home in 2026 to move back to the east coast for the first time this millennium. The awards show has taken place in the City of Angeles since 2002 after two years in Las Vegas.

But the move to New York is done with a vision in mind to make the event more attractive to athletes and attendees, many of whom are going to be in the city for Fanatics Fest that will take place during the same time period. The 2026 ESPYs are scheduled for July 15, the day after the MLB All-Star Game, while Fanatics Fest is scheduled for July 16-19. The 2026 World Cup Final is also scheduled that week to take place in New York City.

As we’ve seen in recent years, Fanatics Fest has been able to attract a number of athletes to its event. And given the partnership between Fanatics and ESPN, the increased synergy makes sense. Not only is ESPN doing content in and around Fanatics Fest with all access programming, but the two sides are partnering together on the production of the ESPYs itself through the new Fanatics Studios.

Film Producer Michael Ratner is part of the Fanatics Studios launch and he told Ourand that the awards show needed a “rethink and a freshen up.” The ESPYs has always been more memorable for the stories told and whether or not the host actually pushes the envelope with the athletes in attendance. Shane Gillis was able to do that with some viral moments last year. But the best moments have been honoring human interest stories in the sports world like Jim Valvano, Stuart Scott, and Lee Corso last year.

However, that ping pong game of emotion leads to a disjointed experience for viewers at home. And maybe the biggest sticky wicket of all is that no athlete actually grows up dreaming of winning an ESPY, so awards like Best Team and Best Athlete are always going to be hard sells to everyone. But by moving to New York and teaming up with Fanatics, ESPN is leaning on their new partnership to try to make the ESPYs more of a fun, memorable night for everyone involved.