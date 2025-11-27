Screen grab: ‘Inside the NBA’

Inside the NBA has just began its first season on ESPN airwaves under a licensing agreement with TNT Sports, but fans haven’t gotten a heavy dose of Ernie, Chuck, Shaq, and Kenny so far. That’s because Inside was only scheduled for four shows before Christmas.

ESPN would like to change that in the future. ESPN content president Burke Magnus shared on a recent episode of the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast that he’d like to make Inside the NBA a more consistent fixture of ESPN’s NBA coverage starting next season. Magnus said he expects ESPN to discuss a more regular schedule with TNT this offseason so there aren’t long gaps between shows next year.

The current agreement, however, comes with a provision which requires “the vast majority” of episodes air after January 1, which could potentially prohibit ESPN from requesting a more regular schedule next season.

Inside last aired two weeks ago, on November 12, and won’t be on the air again until Christmas. After that, the show will be on another nearly month-long break, with the next episode scheduled for January 24.

The frequency with which Inside the NBA airs has been a point of contention for both the on-air talent, particularly Charles Barkley, and fans of the show. Barkley has repeatedly said in interviews that he doesn’t want to be overworked under TNT’s new arrangement with ESPN. Under the current agreement, TNT produces 20 episodes of Inside the NBA for ESPN during the regular season, before the show begins its usual postseason run, which will now extend through the NBA Finals.

Perhaps ESPN and TNT will be able to alter the current terms of the deal this offseason, paving the way for more Inside the NBA earlier in the season. For now, NBA fans can take solace in the fact that the show will at least be around for the most important inventory on ESPN, and cover the NBA Finals for the first time in its history.