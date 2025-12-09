Photo Credit: ESPN/Disney

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers did their best to try to break the Monsters Inc.-themed broadcast of Monday Night Football.

ESPN2 and Disney+ showed the “Monsters Funday Football” altcast, and viewers watched a disaster of a second quarter that featured six turnovers between the two NFL teams.

One play summarized the second quarter perfectly, and the Monsters Funday Football broadcast understandably struggled to keep up with the comedy of errors.

Three turnovers happened on one play, with Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand intercepting a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hand then fumbled, Hurts recovered the fumble, Hurts fumbled himself, and finally Chargers linebacker Troy Dye recovered that fumble to end the play.

First, here’s a look at the absurd play on the ESPN broadcast, with Joe Buck on the play-by-play call.

Da’Shawn Hand picks off Jalen Hurts.

Da’Shawn Hand fumbles.

Jalen Hurts recovers.

Jalen Hurts fumbles.

Troy Dye recovers. @Chargers ball. CHAOS! pic.twitter.com/qHHMF3hFcG — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025

Compare that to how it looked on the Monsters Funday Football broadcast, with Drew Carter on play-by-play and Dan Orlovsky on color commentary (and with John Goodman as “Sulley”).

Later in the second quarter, the Eagles and Chargers turned the ball over on consecutive plays.

After the sixth turnover of the quarter, Carter said, “The turnover fest continues.”

The six combined turnovers in the second quarter are the most in an NFL quarter since October 2013.

Half: Eagles 6, Chargers 10 Six combined turnovers in the 2nd quarter, the most turnovers in a quarter since Oct. 27, 2013 in Week 8 when the Broncos beat the Redskins 45-21 (7 turnovers, 6 INT and a fumble in the 4th qtr), per ESPN research — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 9, 2025

And in the fourth quarter, Hurts threw his third interception of the game despite having thrown only two picks all season entering Monday. That made for the game’s seventh turnover.

Jalen Hurts throws his third interception of the game, as seen on the Monsters Funday Football broadcast. He entered the game with two interceptions on the season. Another big play for Sulley. #NFL #MNF #MonstersInc pic.twitter.com/Igi8ceHWJx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2025

The Monsters Inc.-inspired broadcast comes after ESPN went with a Toy Story-themed NFL altcast in 2023 and a Simpsons-themed altcast in 2024.