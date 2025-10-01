Photo credit: ESPN

Monica McNutt’s facial expressions said more about listening to Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s WNBA takes than words ever could have.

In the wake of WNBA star Napheesa Collier publicly criticizing commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s leadership and league officials, Stephen A. Smith began Wednesday’s First Take by calling for the oft-criticized commissioner to resign. Joining the conversation was McNutt, who covers the NBA and WNBA intently. But first, it was Russo’s turn.

Come for Dog’s WNBA takes after admitting “I don’t follow this this carefully.” Stay for Monica McNutt’s facial expressions pic.twitter.com/l0DPJmvfnF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2025



“I don’t follow this this carefully, but I watched it today,” Russo began.

Despite not following this this carefully, Russo proceeded to defend the WNBA’s officiating and blame all of the criticism directed at Engelbert on CBA negotiations.

However, if you watch the clip, good luck absorbing anything other than McNutt’s genuine reactions to everything Dog was arguing. Hands on her chin, hands on her face, hands covering her eyes, eyes widened, jaw dropped, McNutt gave a master class in the five stages of listening to Dog rant about the WNBA.

Credit Russo for being honest before embarking on a rant that attempted to prove all commissioners are hated during CBA negotiations. But the WNBA is at a pivotal moment in its young history right now. With popularity skyrocketing and a commissioner who seemingly fails to recognize the value of the league’s players, the WNBA is at a crossroads when it should be embracing growth. And WNBA fans tuning to the Worldwide Leader in Sports got to hear someone who doesn’t follow the league rant about the state of the league.

This is sports entertainment at its core. You don’t need to be knowledgeable in what you’re talking about; just be entertaining. Of course, that can put those who actually cover the sport, such as analysts or journalists, in a tough spot when they’re trying to have informed conversations and provide real insight.

ESPN did, however, get one thing right with this debate. They kept McNutt on the screen even when she wasn’t talking.