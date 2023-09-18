Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From the Miami Heat to Baker Mayfield — and many others in between — Phil Collins’ 1981 hit song “In the Air Tonight” has been a staple of the sports scene for decades.

On Monday, the song and its signature drum solo will receive an update of sorts. ESPN is set to unveil a “reimagining” featuring country star Chris Stapleton, rapper Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana ahead of its Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter unveiled the 30-second anthem.

The new Monday Night Football anthem that will debut tonight:

According to a release, the new song will lead into both the broadcasts of the games between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will continue to be played ahead of every Monday Night Football broadcast this season, as well as ESPN’s Week 18 Saturday Doubleheader, Super Wild Card, and its first Divisional playoff game.

Interestingly enough, ESPN actually did a feature on “In the Air Tonight” on an episode of Sunday Countdown in 2021. The segment by Chris Connelly featured both former and current NFL players discussing their love for the song and its role as a pregame anthem.

Fear not, traditionalists: Monday Night Football‘s iconic theme song, “Heavy Action,” isn’t going anywhere. The instrumental will follow the new rendition of “In the Air Tonight,” leading into Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters’ call of the game. It will also be featured at other points throughout the broadcast.

