Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Move over Manning brothers, there’s a new Monday Night Football altcast in town. This one, however, is targeted at the data geeks.

ESPN announced on Wednesday the debut of a new NFL altcast, MNF Playbook, to debut on ESPN2 during the upcoming San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts game in Week 16. The new broadcast will feature “live probabilities, advanced metrics, and AI-driven insights” for the data-inclined viewer. MNF Playbook will also air alongside the Los Angeles Rams-Atlanta Falcons game in Week 17.

Luke Kuechly, Dan Orlovsky, and Field Yates will comprise the commentator team for the first two editions of the show. Afterwards, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, and Chase Daniel will rotate into the crew. Brian Burke and Seth Walder will rotate as “analytics experts” for the telecast.

MNF Playbook will have a unique feel compared to traditional NFL broadcasts. The altcast will use an all-22 camera to show the game, rather than a traditional telecast, which is further zoomed in on the action. ESPN will also use a “live predictive engine capable of adjusting to personnel, formations, and pre-snap movement in real time.” The presentation will feature “dynamic run-pass probabilities, expected target distributions, blitz likelihood,s and more.”

Fear not, ManningCast enjoyers, this is not a permanent replacement. It appears ESPN2 will air MNF Playbook during weeks when the Manning brothers are not doing an altcast. During weeks when there is a ManningCast, MNF Playbook will be available on the ESPN app.

MNF Playbook will be available for five of the final six NFL broadcasts on ESPN’s networks this season. In addition to Weeks 16 and 17, the altcast will air during one of ESPN’s Week 18 games, ESPN’s Wild Card round game, and ESPN’s Divisional round game.

This type of broadcast is precisely how ESPN envisions using its new direct-to-consumer app. MNF Playbook doesn’t necessarily need to be on a linear network to be successful; ESPN can put it on the app and superserve fans looking for more data-driven analysis of a game.

Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football debuted a similar altcast experience called Prime Vision when Amazon took over the package in 2022. ESPN’s version appears similar, though it may offer a few more features. In the past, ESPN has done similar alternative telecasts for MLB dubbed Statcast.

There is clearly an audience for analytics-focused broadcasts (probably more so than a Monsters Inc. one), so it’s no surprise ESPN wants to pair one with its biggest live sports property.