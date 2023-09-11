Monday Night countdown Credit: ESPN
Scott Van Pelt was never going to forget his debut as host of Monday Night Countdown, but he certainly won’t forget it now that it’s taking place in a luxury suite instead of on the field.

With a few hours before the New York Jets kick off the Aaron Rodgers era with their season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, a severe weather warning has sent the new Monday Night Countdown crew indoors as stadium officials won’t let anyone on the field at the moment.

That means Van Pelt made his debut as the host of the show from high above the field instead of on it.

“From down on the field, up here to the very comfortable suites, but they are very comfortable, I think we welcome you into Monday Night Countdown,” said Van Pelt before introducing Robert Griffin III, the newly re-signed Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark.

Without the comfortable confines of the usual setup, the quartet was forced to make do with a minimalist set that included some skinny chairs and not much else.

“The feet gonna be asleep, the thighs already burning,” said Spears when asked how he was holding up. “I hope we can make it through this thing.”

The crew is making the most of the setup and doesn’t seem to be too thrown off by the adverse weather conditions.

Jets vs. Bills is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, presuming the weather holds.

