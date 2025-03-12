Screen grab: ESPN

March marks Endometriosis Awareness Month. And rather than let the opportunity pass, ESPN’s Molly Qerim is opening up regarding her battle with the disease.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the First Take host revealed that she had previously been diagnosed with and treated for endometriosis. Along with a picture featuring her standing next to Dr. Masahide Kanayama of the New York Endometriosis Center and a screenshot of a post-surgery message from the doctor, Qerim wrote the following:

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I really hesitated on posting this, b/c I’m a very private person…but if I can help even 1 person…it’s worth it. Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer. THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come. And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.

Mark 5:34 Lots of love,

MQ

While it’s unclear when Qerim was first diagnosed with the disease or underwent surgery, her caption suggests that she was struggling with its symptoms for more than a decade. She had taken a week-long break from her duties hosting First Take last fall — a rarity during the NFL season — although it’s unclear whether that hiatus was related to her health battle.

According to the World Health Organization, Endometriosis “is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.” The disease affects roughly 10 percent (190 million) of reproductive age women and girls globally, per the WHO.