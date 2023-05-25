If you think you have a hard time understanding what Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is trying to say during some of his unhinged rants, just wait until you see the show notes he refers to while on First Take.

Russo made his usual First Take appearance on Wednesday, letting loose one of his patented diatribes. This time, it was over the news that the NFL has the ability to flex Thursday Night Football games this season.

Mad Dog has some feelings on Thursday Night Football flex scheduling pic.twitter.com/2NaSHg2smt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2023

However, something that was much more interesting was host Molly Qerim fulfilling a promise she made to share Russo’s show notes with viewers. She and the notes did not disappoint.

This is why all of Mad Dog's takes are so well-thought https://t.co/RPoXIPXP4o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2023

The entire thing, which must be like the bulletin board in The Usual Suspects to Russo, is peppered with circled numbers as well as NFL cities, players, and phrases. Dan Orlovsky also makes an appearance, and the ESPN NFL analyst had some thoughts to share about the scribblings.

?? 38 circled on there like 6 times — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 24, 2023

“38 circled on there like 6 times,” wrote Orlovsky, trying in vain to decipher the mystery.

The notes also elicited reactions from many others around the sports world.

About as organized as his takes. https://t.co/wTzzgM4UqW — The Coach (@TheCoachrules) May 24, 2023

This is exactly what I hear when I watch https://t.co/freGCxDxkm — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) May 24, 2023

This is the most insane thing I've ever seen https://t.co/u6Ls1DRcL0 — Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) May 24, 2023

Much like when Russo goes off for five minutes on how the NBA was better in 1976, there’s no use trying to figure out what it all means. Instead, simply appreciate that it exists. And it will continue existing on ESPN for at least another year as he re-upped with them in March.

