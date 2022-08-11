ESPN is retaining one of its top college football reporters.

Molly McGrath has a new multi-year deal with the company, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

ESPN has signed ABC/ESPN reporter @MollyAMcGrath to a multi-year contract extension, keeping her on ESPN's college sports coverage for years to come Full @ESPNCFB commentator announcement: https://t.co/KvNzF90PTL pic.twitter.com/Ey7roQBN55 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 10, 2022

McGrath joined ESPN in 2016 from FS1, and immediately rocketed up the network’s college football ranks. This season, she’ll once again work with the top ESPN primetime team of Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge, who she’s worked with since the 2020 season. Previously at ESPN, she’s worked several teams, including Steve Levy and Brian Griese, Mark Jones and Dusty Dvoracek, Adam Amin and Dvoracek, and Amin and Mack Brown.

In addition to her college football work, McGrath has worked as a college basketball courtside reporter for ESPN, including with the widely beloved Dave Pasch/Bill Walton team.

Retaining McGrath is a smart move for ESPN. She’s quite good at what she does, and would clearly be in demand at other networks if she left ESPN.