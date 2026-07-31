Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Molly McGrath is set to take on a new role this fall.

McGrath will be moving to the NFL beat for the Worldwide Leader, serving as the sideline reporter for the network’s new package of games that came with the acquisition of the NFL Network earlier this year. McGrath will also be the top fill-in host for Laura Rutledge on NFL Live, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports.

“I’m thrilled to expand my role within ESPN’s NFL coverage and for the opportunity to showcase a broader range of skills, from sideline reporting to hosting in studio, while diving deeper into the sport at the highest level,” McGrath told FOS in a statement. “Joining ESPN’s NFL coverage during its Year of the Super Bowl makes this moment even more special and fulfills a lifelong dream. I’m grateful to ESPN for this opportunity and excited to bring the same preparation, passion, and commitment that have guided my work in college football to our NFL audience.”

McGrath has become a staple of ESPN’s college football coverage over the years, serving as the sideline reporter alongside the broadcast crew of Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy for some of the biggest games of the year. She’s gotten brilliant postgame moments out of the likes of Curt Cignetti, Lane Kiffin and many more. She’s also served admirably in the difficult job of interviewing freshly drafted NFL players live.

McGrath’s new gig comes in part thanks to the new package of games that ESPN acquired in the deal that brought the NFL Network into their fold, which is set to feature seven games this season. Dave Pasch is expected to do play-by-play for the package, while the color commentary seat has not yet been announced.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football package will continue to be led by the team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. That said, ESPN is set to carry its first Super Bowl this upcoming season, and McGrath could find herself involved in the broadcast, given the expanded coverage that networks bring to the big game.