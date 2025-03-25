Photo Credits: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Shohei Ohtani, left); Dave Nelson-Imagn Images (Aaron Judge, right).

ESPN has revealed what its coverage will look like for the opening week of the Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day, Thursday, March 27, will feature an ESPN doubleheader. The first game, which gets underway at 3 p.m. ET, will see the New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers. Joe Buck will call his first nationally televised MLB game since 2021 alongside Bill Schroeder and Joe Girardi analysts for the Brewers and Yankees, respectively.

The second game of the doubleheader will be between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. It will start at 7 p.m. Alex Feuz of ESPN detailed what the coverage for that game — as well as the Sunday Night Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres — will look like.

At 7 p.m., the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani host the Detroit Tigers and ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from Dodger Stadium. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. At 6 p.m., ESPN will air the Baseball Tonight pregame show, which will capture the World Series celebration and festivities from Dodger Stadium prior to the game. Kevin Connors hosts Baseball Tonight with analyst Xavier Scruggs and National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian. ESPN’s MLB coverage continues on March 30 for the season debut of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. will host the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson. Ravech, Cone, Pérez and Olney, who are returning for their fourth year together, will call the game. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN leading into the action. Connors and Kurkjian will be joined by senior MLB insider Jeff Passan on the show.

Additionally, Ruez detailed what ESPN Radio’s coverage will be.

“ESPN Radio’s season-opening coverage includes the Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Opening Game with Mike Couzens and analyst Doug Glanville on commentary,” the release said. “ESPN Radio will then broadcast the Saturday, March 29, 1 p.m. matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees with Anish Shroff and Tim Kurkjian describing the action. Finally, Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio for March 30 – Braves vs. Padres – will be called by Shroff and Glanville at 7 p.m.”

It was also revealed that “I Can’t Lose” by the Jonas Brothers will be the “Opening Day & Sunday Night Baseball Anthem for 2025 MLB season.”