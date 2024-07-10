Mar 30, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier waves to the crowd before throwing a ceremonial first pitch before the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Green/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports

It was home-field advantage to the nth degree when Todd Frazier hoisted up the Home Run Derby trophy at Great American Ballpark in July of 2015 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

He now trades in lumber for a microphone as he will be a part of the ESPN broadcast calling the event on July 15.

“Listen, every young kid dreams about — if you love baseball, you dream about playing in the major leagues,” Frazier said in a conference call Tuesday. “I dreamed about playing in the major leagues, but I also love commentating and pretending to be a broadcaster.”

New rules are being implemented this year in an effort to slow down the frantic pace we’ve seen during previous derbies.

MLB has announced new rules and format to the Home Run Derby which will take effect during this year's event. pic.twitter.com/DsmzZfTJqZ — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2024

“I think in ’15 when we first started doing it — for me, each round took 39 exact swings,” Frazier said. “I look back on it because I remember saying it live — I think it was 39 or 37, I forget the exact number — but that’s under 40 swings, and I think it was a little bit more — yeah four minutes, but we were cruising, but at the same time, I think it’s a really good format.

“Guys aren’t going to be as exhausted, you’re going to see guys maybe take their time, you’re going to see guys maybe want to get it over with — feel like they want to get in a groove. It’s going to be very interesting, but I think it does help out for the exhaustion level of the whole derby.”

Despite it being a hitting competition of the exhibition variety, there’s strategy, of course, but he doesn’t need to be overcomplicated.

“There are little things that not many people understood — what went into winning this home run derby. We looked at where the flag was, where the wind was going. So there’s a lot of strategy and a lot of schoolwork, I guess you could say, that goes into it, but ultimately you still have to hit the ball out of the park.”

When it comes to advice for the participants …

Well, don’t try and swing too much, he said. And another thing.

“I told them basically I lived off Pedialyte,” Frazier explained. “I had three bottles of Pedialyte. During the whole time that kept me going.”

He also said eating helps and in the cage, it’s best to take nice, easy swings.

Whatever gets the job done.

The 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star select truly looks forward to his Home Run Derby coverage.

“For me, to be with this group, with Karl [Ravech] and Eduardo [Pérez], these guys are at the top of their game. They’re the best of the best,” Frazier said. “In baseball terms, they put the ball on the tee for me pretty much, and I just have to hit the home run.”

From ESPNPR: ESPN’s Home Run Derby coverage will include a Statcast edition airing on ESPN2 alongside the traditional broadcast with Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza and Mike Petriello. The first round of the 2024 MLB Draft will also be available on ESPN and ESPN+ on Sunday, July 14, starting at 5 p.m. ET. The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be on ESPN Radio as Ravech calls the event.