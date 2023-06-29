Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits in the final round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, ESPN revealed its comprehensive plans to cover the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby from Seattle. T-Mobile Park will host the event for the first time since 2001. Based on the press release the Worldwide Leader issued, the network has plenty in store.

On Wednesday, July 5, the network will air the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show. The full roster of participants and the HR Derby tournament bracket will be unveiled during that telecast. The Derby’s new format has paid off in providing an entertaining show, and so this will be key in seeing how everything will shake out.

Then on Monday, July 10, it’s Derby Day. At 4 p.m. Eastern according to the release, ESPN will air a special edition of Baseball Tonight. Then at 7 p.m., they will once again be on the air, with a StatCast Edition running side-by-side on ESPN2.

At 8 p.m. Eastern, the HR Derby broadcast will begin. It will air on ESPN, ESPN2 (StatCast Edition), as well as the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will call the action in the Home Run Derby. Alden Gonzalez and Buster Olney will provide additional commentary and interviews. The StatCast broadcast will feature Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, and Mike Petriello.

ESPN also announced that they would feature Seattle-area recording artist Macklemore in the Production Open for the Derby and during its marketing campaign.

