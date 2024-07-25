MJ Acosta-Ruiz will make her debut as an NFL sideline reporter for ESPN Deportes Aug. 1. Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN Deportes is adding a new face to its Monday Night Football coverage.

The network announced Thursday that MJ Acosta-Ruiz is joining the crew as sideline reporter for its Spanish-language version of MNF. She’s already a familiar face to many fans for her work with NFL Network, including three years hosting NFL Total Access. She’ll continue her work with that network.

She’ll also anchor ESPN SportsCenter broadcasts originating from Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be joining the ESPN family,” Acosta-Ruiz said in an ESPN statement. “Serving the sports community in both English and Spanish has been a mainstay throughout my career, and I am honored to continue doing so with such a highly regarded group who share my commitment to inclusivity and excellence.”

Welcome to ESPN @MJAcostaTV! A bilingual sports journalist, Acosta-Ruiz joins as @ESPNDeportes‘ #MNF sideline reporter & a @SportsCenter anchor in Los Angeles She debuts Aug. 1 on ESPN Deportes More: https://t.co/KA7al48GQQ pic.twitter.com/uqXBXQq6Jb — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 25, 2024



Acosta-Ruiz will make her sideline debut Aug. 1 when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans play in the preseason Hall of Fame game.

The veteran journalist brings a varied background in the sports world, including a stint as a Miami Dolphins cheerleader. She worked for NBC and Telemundo in San Diego, winning awards for her coverage of the Chargers and Padres. She also has served as lead anchor for international soccer broadcasts.

[ESPN]