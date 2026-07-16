Credit: KMOV; ESPN

The Missouri Attorney General Office’s investigation into ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller is underway.

After rumors surfaced on Reddit and X about Miller’s questionable handling of charitable donations, fantasy football pay-ins, and payments for supposed scouting lessons, Awful Announcing confirmed several of these accounts and determined that Miller’s charity, the 417 Foundation, had received a cease-and-desist from the state of Missouri in late 2019, after which he continued to solicit donations. Awful Announcing also reported that Miller was running as many as 91 fantasy football leagues through the Sleeper app, despite having been banned by the platform; many winners of these leagues received their winnings on a significant delay or never received the payout at all.

The details emerged following a gruesome, head-on car accident involving Miller, driving a Ford Bronco, and a semi truck near Joplin, Missouri, which was captured by a video inside the truck released this week. Miller has said he has undergone multiple surgeries in the aftermath of the crash, including one to amputate his left arm.

Following the publication of Awful Announcing’s findings, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent behavior. Since, Miller announced he was going on indefinite leave from ESPN. The network has not issued a formal statement on the matter, but is expected to address the allegations following Miller’s recovery.

In a new interview with KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said her office has received 26 formal complaints from Miller’s alleged victims in the state.

“It does look like it’s going to be kind of a lengthy investigation, because there were a lot of transactions,” Hanaway told KMOV.

My interview with the Missouri Attorney General about her investigation into ESPN analyst Matt Miller, amid allegations of financial fraud. @KMOV @AGCHanaway pic.twitter.com/1OGvtJvBF7 — Heather Sullivan (@HeatherSulliTV) July 15, 2026

Hanaway added that her office will not investigate Miller’s GoFundMe fundraiser, which raised more than $50,000, including several large donations from prominent ESPN talent, but was paused earlier in July. Miller, Hanaway said, “did legitimately have this terrible accident,” and that her “heart breaks for his circumstance.”

Miller has yet to publicly address the situation; in his most recent post announcing the leave of absence from ESPN, Miller turned off the reply feature on X.