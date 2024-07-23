Photo Credit: ESPN Radio on X

Naturally, a hot topic ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft was whether or not the Chicago Bears should select Caleb Williams with their No. 1 overall pick. But it turns out that even months later, these conversations are still being discussed. Or at least ESPN would like for the talking point to remain active.

Monday’s edition of Unsportsmanlike on ESPN Radio featured a conversation between castmates Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon where the two discussed the Bears’ upcoming season.

For much of the conversation, Canty discussed all of the improvements that the Bears have made on offense around Caleb Williams, only adding Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to the mix toward the very end of his talking point.

“We’ve sat here and said on this show for months that Caleb Williams is walking into the best situation any number one overall pick in the NFL Draft has walked into,” said Canty. “Maybe ever. That’s what we’re saying. Look at what the Chicago Bears have done, surrounding him with talent.

“They got DJ Moore in a trade, they got Keenan Allen this offseason in a trade, they drafted Rome Odunze with a top-ten pick. They’ve got a tight end in Cole Kmet, they signed D’Andre Swift in free agency, they signed Gerald Everett to be a backup tight end. They’ve got an offensive line with two really good bookend tackles in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. They have all the makings of a really good offense around Caleb Williams. It’s gonna be up to the Bears coaching staff to be able to make it work. But from a talent standpoint, he has got a lot more raw materials to work with than Jayden Daniels in Washington. So why are we supposed to believe that Jayden Daniels is going to show so much better than Caleb Williams in his rookie year?”

However, ESPN’s chyron to help describe the discussion to viewers read: “Did the Chicago Bears select the wrong QB?”

Did the Chicago Bears select the wrong QB? @UnSportsESPN on ESPN Radio pic.twitter.com/fS4fYEsUOo — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) July 22, 2024

It’s certainly a bit misleading when you consider Canty never even hinted at the belief that the Bears did indeed select the wrong quarterback. Instead, the 11-year NFL veteran was listing just about every reason why Williams is the correct choice for the Bears without truly ever saying it.

And at this point in the offseason, the entire discussion about whether Williams is or isn’t the right quarterback pick by the Bears is a bit of a moot point considering none of the rookies have yet to step on the field at the NFL level. That conversation is much better meant either before the NFL Draft or during the 2024-25 season.

It probably wasn’t ESPN’s intention to mislead their viewers by using this chyron. But Canty obviously took things in an entirely different direction than the chyron posed to those watching at home.

[ESPN Radio on X]