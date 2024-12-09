Photo Credit: Mina Kimes

Bart Simpson would be so proud of Mina Kimes.

The ESPN host played a Simpsons-inspired practical joke on co-host Dan Orlovsky ahead of their Monday Night Football altcast.

While the Dallas Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN’s regular MNF broadcast, Kimes and Orlovsky will be analysts on The Simpsons Funday Football altcast, a live-animated version of the game featuring avatars for players and appearances by Simpsons characters. Drew Carter will handle play-by-play duties for the altcast, which will be carried on Disney+.

Kimes posted a video on X Monday showing her preparing for the game with Orlovsky. She appeared puzzled by one of the players’ names and asked Orlovsky for help.

“Do you know … have you heard of this player? Who is this?” Kimes asked.

Orlovsky studied the name for a couple of seconds.

“Hugh Jass?” he said uncertainly, suddenly realizing Kimes had gotten him, as they both started laughing.

“I got him! I got him!” Kimes laughed.

“You did that so well,” Orlovsky conceded.

Yes, that was a totally Bart Simpson move there, and Kimes was quite proud of herself.

“Tbh this is one of the proudest moments of my career,” she posted on X.

Kimes, Orlovsky, and Carter will call the game from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., appearing as animated versions of themselves. Homer Simpson will play for the Cowboys, Bart will play for the Bengals and Marge and Lisa Simpson will appear as sideline reporters. And baby Maggie, who hasn’t aged at all since the show debuted in 1989, will be on the SkyCam.

