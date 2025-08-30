Photo Credit: ESPN2.

Given a day to process the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Mina Kimes still can’t justify it.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Kimes was asked how the trade would define the post-Super Bowl legacy of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. She responded bluntly, saying, “I think this will go down as one of the biggest mistakes in NFL history. And I don’t think that’s dramatic.”

Kimes then the trade unfavorably to the then-Oakland Raiders comparing Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears shortly before the 2018 season, a trade that Kimes noted went poorly for the Raiders.

“Players like Micah Parsons don’t get traded,” Kimes said. “The one that we bring up as the most recent comp was Khalil Mack a few years ago to Chicago, for a couple firsts. It was a little bit different return. Frankly, they should have gotten more for Parsons, because he’s younger and better in my opinion. But that trade, after Mack was moved, the Raiders went downhill. And candidly, I expect the same from Dallas.”

Kimes continued to praise Parsons’ talent while also feeling that no valid defense of the trade has been offered.

“Micah Parsons is the kind of player you wait an entire generation to draft,” Kimes added. “He is a future Hall of Famer. He is one of the two or three best defensive players in all of football. The only case in which I think it would be defensible to trade a player like that is if you don’t have a quarterback and you’re a rebuilding team and you’re going to be bad anyways, but that’s not what Dallas was.

“Nothing about this is logical to me,” Kimes continued. “I have yet to hear a coherent football defense for it. It just seems like it was a case of hurt feelings that spiraled out of control.”