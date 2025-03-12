Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes has quickly become one of the more beloved personalities at the network due to her in-depth analysis and witty social media presence. And Wednesday, her personality will be on full display to an entirely different audience on Celebrity Jeopardy!.

In a post on X, Kimes informed her audience that she would be on Wednesday’s edition of Celebrity Jeopardy!, where she will compete for SELAH, a Los Angeles-based organization to provide help for homeless people.

“Some pinch-me type news: I am on Celebrity Jeopardy tonight! Airs on ABC at 9 pm ET. I got to meet one of my all-time heroes Ken Jennings and competed to raise money for the SELAH, a neighborhood homeless coalition here in Los Angeles that does incredible, life-changing work,” wrote Kimes.

This is not Kimes’ first appearance on a game show, appearing alongside ESPN colleague Pablo Torre as a member of his team on a 2024 episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Kimes detailed how she “blacked out” after meeting Family Feud host Steve Harvey on set prior to the filming of the episode.

It will be interesting to see how Kimes stacks up against some other sports media personalities who have appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in the past, a list that is quite extensive.

Notably, the likes of Katie Nolan, Candace Parker, Peter Schrager, and Jalen Rose have all previously been contestants on the show, with Nolan in particular standing out by getting to the Season 2 Final match.

Kimes is hardly a one-trick pony when it comes to her knowledge base. She has an extensive background in business that goes back to her career before starting at ESPN as an investigative business journalist at Bloomberg News.

Perhaps her unique path in media will help her become the next Celebrity Jeopardy! success story to come from the sports media world.