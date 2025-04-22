Roy Firestone, Larry Csonka, former ESPN executive Rosa Gatti and Mike Patrick. Roy Firestone, Larry Csonka, former ESPN executive Rosa Gatti and Mike Patrick. Credit: Dave Cross/ESPN
Mike Patrick, a leading play-by-play commentator for ESPN for decades before retiring in 2018, has passed away at the age of 80.

The news was first shared by John Antonik, West Virginia University’s Senior Director of Content, who noted Patrick’s appreciation for the Mountaineers.

ESPN confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon, saying he died of natural causes on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia.

Patrick, a native of Clarksburgh, WV, joined the fledgling ESPN in 1982 and quickly became one of their preeminent voices for pro and college games. The versatile broadcaster covered a wide range of sports but was perhaps best known as the voice of ESPN’s NFL game coverage from 1987 to 2005. He called ESPN’s first-ever regular season NFL game telecast in 1987 and spent many years in the booth alongside Joe Theismann and Paul Maguire.

He also called ESPN/ABC college football games on Saturdays between 2009 and 2017. Patrick called more than 30 ACC basketball championships and served as the voice of ESPN’s Women’s Final Four coverage from 1996 to 2009.

Patrick’s final call came on Dec. 30, 2017 for Iowa State’s 21-20 win over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.

“It’s wonderful to reflect on how I’ve done exactly what I wanted to do with my life,” Patrick said before his retirement in 2018. “At the same time, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I’ve ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I’m not sure exactly what’s next for me, I’m looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences.”

As the news of Patrick’s passing spread, many of his peers and others in sports media shared their tributes and appreciations.

