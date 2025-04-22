Roy Firestone, Larry Csonka, former ESPN executive Rosa Gatti and Mike Patrick. Credit: Dave Cross/ESPN

Mike Patrick, a leading play-by-play commentator for ESPN for decades before retiring in 2018, has passed away at the age of 80.

The news was first shared by John Antonik, West Virginia University’s Senior Director of Content, who noted Patrick’s appreciation for the Mountaineers.

Was passed along the very sad news from former broadcasting colleague Kevin Kiley that Mike Patrick passed away on Easter Sunday. Although Mike didn’t attend WVU, he was an unapologetic Mountaineer supporter and one of the great broadcasters to ever call college and pro sports. — John Antonik (@JohnAntonik) April 22, 2025

ESPN confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon, saying he died of natural causes on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia.

Patrick, a native of Clarksburgh, WV, joined the fledgling ESPN in 1982 and quickly became one of their preeminent voices for pro and college games. The versatile broadcaster covered a wide range of sports but was perhaps best known as the voice of ESPN’s NFL game coverage from 1987 to 2005. He called ESPN’s first-ever regular season NFL game telecast in 1987 and spent many years in the booth alongside Joe Theismann and Paul Maguire.

He also called ESPN/ABC college football games on Saturdays between 2009 and 2017. Patrick called more than 30 ACC basketball championships and served as the voice of ESPN’s Women’s Final Four coverage from 1996 to 2009.

Patrick’s final call came on Dec. 30, 2017 for Iowa State’s 21-20 win over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.

“It’s wonderful to reflect on how I’ve done exactly what I wanted to do with my life,” Patrick said before his retirement in 2018. “At the same time, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I’ve ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I’m not sure exactly what’s next for me, I’m looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences.”

As the news of Patrick’s passing spread, many of his peers and others in sports media shared their tributes and appreciations.

This is heart breaking. We spent many wonderful days mostly laughing then sprinkled in calling games. Mike Patrick was always an absolute delight. ❤️ https://t.co/ygOELGc6C2 — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) April 22, 2025

Mike was superb calling college football and basketball, excelled on some of the absolute biggest games of the 2000s. RIP. https://t.co/ZcrIgbpnNe — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) April 22, 2025

It’s Sept. 22, 2007. Georgia is trailing Bama 23-20 in OT as Matthew Stafford is about to try to lead a game-winning drive. Mike Patrick asks Todd Blackledge the question everybody is wondering: What the hell is up with Britney Spears? RIP Mike Patrick pic.twitter.com/MWrW88EvAJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 22, 2025

Mike Patrick was the first voice of the NFL on cable in 1987. ESPN’s first season he worked with Roy Firestone and a guest analyst. The first game, Nov. 8 was Pats at Giants with Larry Csonka the guest. pic.twitter.com/njJmi7YEWl — Mike Soltys (@MichaelJSoltys) April 22, 2025

RIP Mike Patrick, one of the great voices of ESPN college football in the 2000s and 2010s. His trademark “Holy cow” was always classic, and I’ll never forget this Britney Spears moment. https://t.co/TNGUhW3uHY — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 22, 2025

Damn. Was a part of the best 3 man booth in sports with Theismann and Paul Maguire https://t.co/5N9vWFXmhi — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) April 22, 2025

Mike Patrick is responsible for one of my favorite broadcasting lines ever, from 2002: “If you joined us late, the game summary is pretty simple. Seattle won the toss and elected to kick the living bejeezus out of the Minnesota Vikings. https://t.co/yGF0wpDdw0 https://t.co/hl4pPet6X7 — Jimmy Sullivan (@JimmySullivanBC) April 22, 2025