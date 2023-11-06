ESPN is reportedly keeping play-by-play broadcaster Mike Monaco around for the next three years.

Per the New York Post, the 30-year-old Monaco has signed a new three-year extension with ESPN.

Monaco has been with ESPN since 2019 and wears many hats for the company. This year alone, he’s called college football, MLB, college baseball, NHL, Little League World Series, and college basketball games for the Worldwide Leader.

In addition to his work with ESPN, Monaco also serves as a backup play-by-play announcer for Boston Red Sox games on NESN.

His versatility is incredibly valuable for ESPN, especially considering the company has lost other young, versatile announcers recently (including both Adam Amin and Jason Benetti to Fox Sports). Monaco’s skill as a broadcaster often falls under the radar and he’s usually overshadowed by more well-known announcers calling higher-profile events. But ESPN trusting Monaco with as many properties as it has seemingly indicates a level of trust in him. It also implies that he’s highly thought of at the company.

Monaco will call Duke’s season opener on Monday night against Dartmouth. He’ll work alongside Randolph Childress on ACC Network with the game tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

