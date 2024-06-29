Mike Hall credits ESPN’s John Anderson with helping launch his broadcasting career.

John Anderson, who is anchoring his final SportsCenter Friday night, left an impression on many people in his 25 years in that role with ESPN.

Mike Hall is one of those paying tribute to Anderson ahead of Anderson’s final broadcast. The Big Ten Network host shared a really interesting story Friday on X, detailing the incredible lengths Anderson went through to boost his career many years ago.

Hall began the lengthy thread by noting Anderson is “as good a journalist as has sat at that desk.”

As Hall tells the story, as a teen, he wrote to many ESPN personalities asking for career advice. Rich Eisen and Mike Greenberg wrote back, but Anderson went the extra mile.

“He (somehow) found my dorm room phone number and called me,” Hall wrote. “For more than an hour I asked him questions, while he was writing that night’s show at his Bristol cubicle. In between making jokes (which I no doubt over-laughed at) he gave lots of good advice and told me to stay in touch, which I did.”

Both Anderson and Hall attended the University of Missouri, so perhaps Anderson felt a bond with the young would-be journalist. That bond continued when Hall followed in Anderson’s footsteps and landed at ESPN. Not everyone there was happy to see him, and Anderson intervened on the young anchor’s behalf.

“Once I got to Bristol not everyone was nice to me initially,” Hall wrote. “But in multiple print interviews John said things like “the kid isn’t acting like he reinvented the wheel — he’s here to learn. Good in MY book.” That no doubt helped me with some reluctant co-anchors.”

“Though he never asked for it, nor did I ask his permission, I decided he was my mentor. And he has been and still is for 20+ years now. Whenever I’m at a crossroads in the biz I either call him, or at least think ‘What Would JA do?’”

There are some lessons here. One, for those just starting out on a career path, don’t be afraid to reach out for help and advice — you never know where it will lead. Also if you’re in a position to help someone, whether with a life issue, in the job market, etc., lend a helping hand. The difference you can make in someone’s life may be beyond measure.

Not only are you helping someone else, you might be earning a really nice tribute someday, as Hall provided for Anderson Friday. The 59-year-old broadcaster, whose final SC airs at 11 p.m. ET, will retain a role at ESPN covering track and field. But he’s joining the University of Missouri to become a faculty member.

Hopefully, he’ll have the chance to influence other young students, as he did Hall those many years ago.

Anderson definitely made a lifelong impression on Hall.

“His writing, his wit, his reverence and irreverence, his journalism chops, and his overall decency with which he has treated me since that first phone call… just a few of the reasons he’s my favorite SC anchor ever,” Hall wrote.

