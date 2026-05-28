Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, ESPN

Usually, when you have a superstar playing at the height of their abilities and leading their team towards championships, there’s a near-universal appreciation for what they do and how they accomplish it.

Not so with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The two-time NBA MVP and last year’s Finals MVP is currently one of the most divisive figures in NBA conversations.

While there’s no denying that SGA is incredibly talented and among the league’s best scorers, there are many narratives about how he puts up his gaudy numbers. It’s not uncommon to hear critics accuse him of flopping and foul-baiting in order to pad his stat line and foster a game plan that feels cynical.

That has, in turn, created defenders who see these kinds of narratives as useless when all SGA and the Thunder do is win and do so within the rules.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is certainly no defender of SGA. In fact, he spent a chunk of Thursday’s Get Up admitting that he doesn’t find it very enjoyable to watch the Thunder superstar play basketball.

Mike Greenberg believes SGA’s boring style of play could impact him in All Time Great conversations: “Sometimes watching him play is agonizing. It is not fun…. You have to understand that for the rest of us, watching this style of play is not like watching Steph, it’s not like… https://t.co/5SOzMqsM7F pic.twitter.com/NWI4LpooaS — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 28, 2026

“Sometimes watching him play is agonizing. It is not fun,” Greenberg said. “There’s a reason why this team has become such a polarizing group.”

Greeny added that he understands why Oklahoma City fans love SGA, but he hopes they can see why SGA’s style of play isn’t conducive to the casual fan’s enjoyment in the same way Steph Curry or Michael Jordan were.

“You have to understand that for the rest of us, watching this style of play is not like watching Steph [Curry]; it’s not like watching Michael Jordan. It’s just not. We’re watching to be entertained,” he said.

Unfortunately for the haters, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the second straight season. If they do make it and eventually win another title, don’t expect SGA to be too worried about how entertaining he’s been.