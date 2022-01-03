It’s never a great time to test positive for COVID but when you do as much as Mike Greenberg does on-the-air at ESPN, it’s especially difficult. Nevertheless, if it happens, there’s nothing you can really do but take off and recuperate and that’s just what Greeny is doing.

In a Twitter post Sunday morning, Greenberg revealed he tested positive for COVID and was experiencing “very manageable symptoms.” Greeny said that he’ll be back on the air Friday.

Sorry to say I have to miss the beginning of the year, after I tested positive this week. I’m doing fine, very manageable symptoms. Family is fine. I’ll be back on the air Friday. Happy New Year everybody, enjoy the games. I’ll really miss being there to talk about them with you. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 2, 2022

This means there has to be some shuffling at ESPN this week. There has already been a variety of guest hosts on Greeny due to the holiday period so unless Greenberg works remotely, that probably will just be extended into this week while Ryan Smith took over hosting duties on Get Up on Monday.

Greeny isn’t the only high-profile ESPN talent to come down with COVID. A week-and-a-half ago, Stephen A. Smith revealed he had COVID but was able to remotely jump on First Take and roast the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s hoping Greeny gets healthy and gets back on the air as soon as possible.