ESPNBy Joe Lucia on

On Thursday, Mike Greenberg’s wife Stacey tweeted that her husband was recovering from a cardiac ablation that he underwent on Monday.

On Monday, she tweeted that Greenberg was “home resting & everything went well.”

On Wednesday, she followed up with a picture of Greenberg on the couch recovering by preparing for the NFL Draft on a laptop.

In addition to morning show Get Up, Greenberg hosts an ESPN Radio show Greeny and NBA Countdown.

