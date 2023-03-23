On Thursday, Mike Greenberg’s wife Stacey tweeted that her husband was recovering from a cardiac ablation that he underwent on Monday.

For those asking:

Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that! ?‍?

We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.? — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 23, 2023

On Monday, she tweeted that Greenberg was “home resting & everything went well.”

Thank you everyone for checking in. Greeny is home resting & everything went well. He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign. He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending. ?? — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 20, 2023

On Wednesday, she followed up with a picture of Greenberg on the couch recovering by preparing for the NFL Draft on a laptop.

Recovery, day two.

Or, as Greeny calls it,

NFL Draft Prep.

Send help. #Phoebe pic.twitter.com/Jdi2nN4n5j — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 22, 2023

In addition to morning show Get Up, Greenberg hosts an ESPN Radio show Greeny and NBA Countdown.

[USA Today]