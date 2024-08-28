Photo Credit: ESPN Radio

Longtime ESPN personality Mike Greenberg recently celebrated his 28th anniversary of joining the network. But on the same day, the producer of Greeny made him feel his age and then some.

Greenberg was joined on Monday’s edition of Greeny by Adam Schefter and producers Brendan Peregrin and Cameron Pratt, where he began to talk about his anniversary at ESPN.

“Today by the way is my anniversary in that regard,” said Greenberg. “I went back and looked at it. I started at ESPN 28 years ago today. August 26th, 1996.”

Pratt then chimed in, mentioning that Greenberg’s start date at ESPN was almost a year before he was born.

“The year before I was born,” said Pratt.

This caused Greenberg to stop what he was saying, shocked at what Pratt had just told him.

“Is that really true? That was the year before you were born? You were born on August 5th and I started on August…,” said Greenberg. “That’s incredible. So I’ve been at ESPN longer than you’ve been alive?!”

Schefter then added that he relates to Greenberg because he has actually been covering the NFL longer than his NFL Live colleague Laura Rutledge has been alive.

“See, I had one of those last week in terms of Laura Rutledge,” said Schefter. “I said this was my 35th year covering the National Football League. She’s 35, so I’ve been covering the NFL for as long as Laura Rutledge has been alive.”

Both of these facts pertaining to Greenberg and Schefter are quite jarring when you really think about it. But as much as it does probably make them feel old, it is also a testament to the quality of their work that they have been around in the industry for so long.

[ESPN Radio on X]