Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mike Golic is making his triumphant return to ESPN Radio next month. Him and his son, Mike Golic Jr., will host a new morning show called The Golics from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

It’s familiar territory for Golic, who became a titan of sports radio during an 18-year stint partnering with Mike Greenberg on Mike & Mike every weekday morning. But after nearly two decades together, Mike & Mike ended with a bit of acrimony. ESPN management pulled Greenberg off radio to launch a morning show that would eventually become Get Up, a move that blindsided Golic, he told Awful Announcing at the time. Golic was pitched a new show with his son and Trey Wingo. Golic and Wingo ran on ESPN Radio until July 2020. And then, his 22-year stint at the Worldwide Leader came to a quiet end.

In the years following Mike & Mike‘s abrupt end, Golic would describe his relationship with Greenberg in less-than-stellar terms, saying he wished his longtime partner had been “a little more upfront about” his television ambitions.

But time, as it often does, can heal. In a recent interview about his return to ESPN, Golic noted he’d be open to working with Greeny again in the future, telling Barrett Media, “never say never.”

Now, we’re getting Greenberg’s opinion on Golic’s return to the Worldwide Leader. In an interview with Jake Asman on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York, Greeny was asked about Golic’s new ESPN Radio show.

“It’s great. I think it’s terrific,” Greenberg said. “When it was announced that he was coming back, I said to him, ‘You’re the most important person in the history of the radio network.’ Because he was there before I got there and he was there after I left. So it only makes sense. So I think it’s great. I think it will be great to hear him. And for him and his son Mike to be together is perfect.”

Greeny was never asked directly about a reunion with Golic, but it appears as if the duo have mended their relationship, at least enough where both are outwardly supportive of one another. Perhaps there is a possible reunion in the cards, even if just for a day.

The Golics will debut on August 3 on ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. The show will also be available across major podcast platforms following each live broadcast.