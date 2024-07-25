Credit: ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Mike Greenberg will bet just about anything that Davante Adams will be with the New York Jets by Halloween.

Well, not everything is on the table. And even as Adams’ agents have vehemently come out against sports media (and Greenberg) trying to will the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver to the Jets, he continues to double down. And so, Pat McAfee wanted Greeny to put something on the line — perhaps even a pinky toe?

Greenberg said that he already considers Adams a Jet. That’s insane in itself, and drew a lot of laughter from The Pat McAfee Show host.

You can say what you want about McAfee, but how he needles both Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky, for that matter, generally makes for great television. He’s gotten on Orlovsky for allegedly farting during an in-car interview, and he’s also incessantly trolled Greenberg’s insane vacation schedule.

So, McAfee trolling Greeny’s Jets takes was more of the same.

“Anything you want to wager, I will wager that Davante Adams is a Jet by Halloween and Haason Reddick starts the season Week 1 in San Francisco,” Greenberg said.

“I already consider Davante Adams a Jet and I’ll wager anything that he’s a Jet by Halloween” You said ANYTHING @Espngreeny 😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kQ9FhFggiQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2024

McAfee wants Greenberg to say “F*ck” on Get Up, and he’ll wear a suit for an entire day.

“I can’t give you that one,” added Greenberg. “I can’t get away with all the stuff you can get away with, McAfee.”

“Yes, you can!!” McAfee replied.

We aren’t too sure that McAfee’s ability to be essentially untouchable is a transferable property that Greenberg can borrow for a day. In the off chance that’s the case, the thought of Greenberg letting out an audible “F*ck” live on ESPN’s airwaves is undoubtedly worth more than the sleeveless McAfee wearing a suit for an entire day.

McAfee eventually moved to Greenberg wearing a tank top while hosting Get Up, dressing up as the former Indianapolis Colts punter. So, that seems like the most likely scenario if Adams isn’t a Jet by Halloween, even if it isn’t as fun as Greeny dropping an f-bomb on ESPN’s morning show.

While McAfee likely wants to see his friend, Aaron Rodgers, do well, we have a hard time believing he won’t be rooting for Adams to stay put in Las Vegas. At least, considering that that would give him another thing to hold over Greenberg’s head.

[The Pat McAfee Show]