Screen grab: ‘Get Up’

Inside the NBA aired its first episode on ESPN last week. But according to Mike Greenberg, it wasn’t until Wednesday night that the TNT Sports studio show officially became a part of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

That’s because Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaq spent a portion of the pregame show discussing the Dallas Cowboys. Granted, it came in the context of Ernie Johnson poking fun at ESPN’s propensity for talking about America’s Team, which Inside the NBA had yet to do through its first week on the network.

“They are contractually obligated to talk about the Cowboys every day,” Charles Barkley responded. “Even though they have a defense that can’t stop a bloody nose.”

“Stay off my team,” Shaquille O’Neal, who is apparently a Cowboys fan, responded.

“Don’t trade your best defensive player and then whine about how you can’t stop anybody,” Barkley fired back, as a graphic flashed showing the Inside the NBA crew’s faces superimposed over the bodies of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Talking the Cowboys on Inside The NBA?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PobMPS5t9h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2025

On Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Mike Greenberg and co. reacted to the playful jab. And not only did they find it funny, but they were perfectly thrilled that Barkley had done the exact thing he was initially making fun of.

“Charles has weighed in! He weighed in!” an excited Adam Schefter pointed out. “They can’t stop a bloody nose!”

“Put it on the topic bar,” Greenberg added, referring to the on-screen graphic. “I want a topic bar: ‘Barkley: Cowboys defense can’t stop a bloody nose.'”

“That is the best clickbait ever,” Taylor Lewan chimed in.

“I want to officially welcome them to ESPN now that they have talked about the Cowboys and their defense,” Schefter replied.

“Yes, and next we’ll get to LeBron,” Greenberg joked.

Adam Schefter: “I want to officially welcome them to ESPN now that they have talked about the Cowboys and their defense.” Mike Greenberg: “Yes, and next we’ll get to LeBron.” https://t.co/BdmaObyOXm pic.twitter.com/JHf3w3aE33 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2025

Say what you will about ESPN — and we’ve certainly said plenty — but many of its talents are well aware of its reputation when it comes to covering the Cowboys. But as far as Greenberg and Schefter are concerned, any Cowboys talk is better than no Cowboys talk, even if the network has to play the part of being the punchline.