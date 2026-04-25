Credit: ESPN

While host Mike Greenberg and ESPN should be applauded for asking the tough questions to Roger Goodell, their coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft hasn’t been without a couple of rough blunders.

During the first round on Thursday night, Greenberg had no idea that the Miami Dolphins traded up in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to select San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, even while the ESPN graphic showed that the Dolphins were picking, and even after Goodell announced the Miami selection.

And during day two coverage on Friday night, Greenberg delivered a big gaffe after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick.

“You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999,” Greenberg said.

Denzel Boston is absolutely not the son of David Boston, who starred as an NFL wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals. They’re not even related.

“You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999.” – ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Browns pick, WR Denzel Boston. Denzel Boston is not David Boston’s son, and they’re not even related. 🏈📺🎙️#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UbZxHiOsVU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2026

Over two hours later, Greenberg apologized for the error, calling it a “mistake in [his] research.”

“The Cleveland Browns traded out of the spot (pick No. 74) just a moment ago,” Greenberg said. “I was waiting for them to come around again so that I could make an apology to Denzel Boston, who, earlier tonight, I misidentified as being the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston. It was a mistake in my research. It was a terrible one, and I apologize to them both. They are not related to each other. And so I apologize to both David and Denzel Boston, and congratulations to Denzel for being drafted in the second round tonight by the Cleveland Browns. It is my mistake, and I apologize for it.”

So, at least Greenberg owned up to the mistake, but ESPN viewers would just rather that these gaffes stop happening so frequently during a major event.