ESPN's new NBA Countdown crew didn't realize they were live on the air.
By Andrew Bucholtz

ESPN’s regular-season debut of their new NBA Countdown panel Wednesday, featuring more Mike Greenberg for some reason, ran into some technical difficulties. They wound up airing the panel (with host Greenberg and analysts Jalen Rose, Michael Wilbon, and Stephen A. Smith) live from the court when the panel didn’t realize they were on air, which was eventually remedied when Smith told Greenberg “We still here, Greeny, we still here…we’re live!”

That’s quite the funny moment for the network’s debut of their new panel. And while Smith may have saved the day here, he’s the one who previously couldn’t spell “Countdown” in an attempt to promote the show:

So, that’s not the smoothest start for this new-look Countdown.

