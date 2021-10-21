ESPN’s regular-season debut of their new NBA Countdown panel Wednesday, featuring more Mike Greenberg for some reason, ran into some technical difficulties. They wound up airing the panel (with host Greenberg and analysts Jalen Rose, Michael Wilbon, and Stephen A. Smith) live from the court when the panel didn’t realize they were on air, which was eventually remedied when Smith told Greenberg “We still here, Greeny, we still here…we’re live!”

""We still here, Greeny, we still here…we're live!" pic.twitter.com/tgivMJ3Z5K — Trent Grimm, Independent ?? (@AndrewBucholtz) October 21, 2021

That’s quite the funny moment for the network’s debut of their new panel. And while Smith may have saved the day here, he’s the one who previously couldn’t spell “Countdown” in an attempt to promote the show:

It’s TIME for NBA Cluntdiwn. A new era begins NOWWWWWWW!!!!! On ESPN! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 20, 2021

So, that’s not the smoothest start for this new-look Countdown.

[Ben Koo on Clippit]