Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finally won his first MVP award last season, and now ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is ready to vault the 29-year-old into contention for the best to ever play the position.

During a conversation on his show Get Up on Friday following Buffalo’s 31-21 win over Miami on Thursday Night Football, Greenberg offered the take that “nobody has ever played the position better than Allen.”

“I’m watching the game last night … I’m just a fan, I’m just a reporter,” Greenberg said. “Nobody has ever played that position better than Josh Allen plays it. He’s not the greatest player ever, but you tell me who is playing the position better than he plays it.”

Allen and the Bills have opened the season 3-0, beating one rival in Lamar Jackson in an epic Sunday night classic in Week 1, while across the Mississippi, another rival in Patrick Mahomes is 0-2. Through three games, the Buffalo star has seven total touchdowns and zero turnovers.

A veteran of the GOAT debate and sports radio game, Greenberg is careful to distinguish between greatest player and best player. Allen is 7-6 in the postseason and has never made a Super Bowl. To offer the suggestion that Allen is on an all-time plane compared with a Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady would be foolish, but Greenberg believes his talent and production are historic.

“You can’t be better than Josh Allen is. Josh Allen does everything,” Greenberg added. “His command of what he’s doing in the game right now is ridiculous, he just hasn’t won anything. If he had won anything, we’d be talking about him with literally the best quarterbacks that ever played.”

The Get Up host is one of a handful of national voices beating this drum this season. Over at The Ringer, Bill Simmons has made it a point all year to argue on behalf of Allen over Mahomes on a game by game, week by week basis. Until Mahomes and the Chiefs get out of this prolonged funk or the Bills falter, the takes will continue.