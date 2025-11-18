Screengrab via ESPN

ESPN is contractually obligated to talk about the Dallas Cowboys at least once every 17 minutes on the air. But when it’s the morning after the Cowboys play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the WorldWide Leader in Sports might as well become local Dallas television.

ESPN’s obsession with the Cowboys has become a punchline even at the network itself with Inside the NBA quickly poking fun at their new home and their love of talking about America’s Team.

And after the Cowboys pulled off a 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, it was a seismic event at ESPN that was seemingly as exciting as the first lunar landing. One small step for Dak Prescott is one giant leap for mankind.

And for reasons unbeknownst to anyone, New York Jets fan Mike Greenberg took on the role of lead Dallas Cowboys cheerleader on Tuesday morning. Apparently this is what happens when you no longer employ Skip Bayless. But just how much so?

So much so that he crashed the set of First Take after being called out by Stephen A. Smith for overhyping their victory over the lowly Raiders earlier in the morning on Get Up.

That led to two of ESPN’s most visible, most highly-paid stars doing some kind of Abbott and Costello comedy routine about the Dallas Cowboys with Smith’s voice rising to levels that have only been matched by Gus Johnson calling a last second touchdown.

.@Espngreeny pulled up on @stephenasmith after he called out the Cowboys 😂 pic.twitter.com/eZahRbbDjv — First Take (@FirstTake) November 18, 2025

This segment was so cringe that it may have the masses yearning for the days when all ESPN talked about was Tim Tebow. Yikes. If after watching that you feel the need to throw away your television, tablet, computer, and phone and go on an ayahuasca retreat with Aaron Rodgers to cleanse yourself, you won’t find any judgment here.