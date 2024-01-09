Screen grab: ESPN Bet

It’s been almost two months since ESPN first launched its sportsbook app, ESPN Bet. And thus far, the company has been careful about which personalities it uses to promote the product.

One talent that ESPN is clearly OK associating with the sportsbook is Mike Greenberg, who stars in a new ad for the PENN Entertainment-operated app.

Titled “The Elements,” the 30-second spot draws on Greenberg’s reputation as a wimp, with the Get Up host telling two friends that he believes the weather is often overrated in football as they grill outside. At one point in the ad, the bundled-up Greenberg bemoans that he should have worn his mittens, with one of his friends responding that it was only 48 degrees outside.

You can watch the full ad below.

“Building on our launch campaign, we’re thrilled to expand our ad creative with a new spot including Mike Greenberg,” Penn Interactive Senior Vice President of Marketing Aubrey Levy said in a statement. “ESPN’s talent, like Greeny, are at the intersection of the sports conversations that are part of the natural fandom associated with betting.”

The ad featuring Greenberg is a part of ESPN Bet’s overall campaign creative platform, “What a Play,” which was developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters. ESPN hosts Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan have been featured in the campaign’s previous ads.

Dating back to the app’s launch, Greenberg, Van Pelt and Duncan have been the ESPN talents most associated with the app. In addition to the ads, they are also often attached to special boosts in the sportsbook, including a Greenberg-inspired bet that was ultimately refunded after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in November.

With ESPN Bet still in its relative infancy, it will be interesting to see which other personalities at the company are ultimately attached to the product. In the meantime, if the previous ads featuring Van Pelt and Duncan are any indication, get ready to see a heavy dose of Greenberg during upcoming commercial breaks.

