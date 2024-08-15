Screengrab via ESPN.

It is a LONG NFL offseason. Just how long you ask? Long enough that on August 15th, just a few weeks before actual real-life, meaningful football games begin, we were witness to one of the most eye-popping conversations on sports talk television. So let’s delve into a world of fantasy and fiction where we ride along with Mike Greenberg and the entire cast of Get Up pondering when and how Jerry Jones will hire Deion Sanders to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

As we’ve pointed out before, the ESPN and FS1 morning shows love nothing more than to talk about the Dallas Cowboys, even when there is no actual news to speak of. But Thursday morning’s example may be the most… let’s say “creative” way of discussing “America’s Team.”

In an entire several minute segment at the end of the show, Mike Greenberg led Harry Douglas, Kimberley A. Martin, and Damien Woody down a fairy tale path that would make the Brothers Grimm proud. Although we could share many more highlights from this segment, we’ll boil it down to this where Greenberg tries to put all of the pieces together for the Cowboys to struggle, Sanders to shine at Colorado, and for Jerry Jones to make a move to install Deion Sanders as his head coach and draft Shedeur Sanders as his new quarterback.

Mind you, this is the same exact conversation that Skip Bayless had in September of last year and that was before Colorado’s season fell off a cliff last year.

We have reached the “What if Jerry Jones hired Deion Sanders to coach the Dallas Cowboys?” point of the offseason on Get Up. This lasted several minutes. Really. pic.twitter.com/hDBSa3MVrj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2024

The beautiful part of this segment was Greenberg clarifying that this was not a news report, rather just his own personal hypothesis. Thank goodness we got that cleared up.

Douglas, Martin, and Woody all took turns trying to live in the real world that this is likely never going to happen, but also placating Greenberg by talking about what amazing #content Deion in Dallas would produce. Because in mid-August there’s not really anything else to do than talk about what would make the best television. And yes, it would be great content. But there has to be some limit to the Dallas Cowboys-Deion Sanders media hype machine that follows the laws of the universe. Let’s review just two very quick facts.

In spite of winning “Sports Person of the Year,” Deion Sanders was 4-8 in his first year at Colorado.

Drafting Shedeur Sanders, especially if it means either tanking or trading draft picks and not extending Dak Prescott, would signal a total franchise rebuild.

This might seem like a waste of everybody’s time, but I say Get Up should push the boundaries even further over the next two weeks. Why not spend a segment theorizing why Jerry Jones should sign LeBron James to play tight end for the Cowboys? It’s not like the NBA regular season matters anyway, right? What about a trade for Patrick Mahomes? How about a Tom Brady comeback? Could Tom Landry replace Mike McCarthy and lead a global zombie apocalypse with the sole intent of winning another Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys?

We can dream, right?