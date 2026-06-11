Credit: ESPN

The vibes have been off the charts in New York City as the Knicks have marched within one game of winning their first NBA championship since 1973.

There have, however, been a few bad apples in the Big Apple who don’t reflect well on the fanbase.

Following the Knicks’ Game 3 loss, five NYPD officers were injured, and video footage showed people in San Antonio Spurs attire being verbally and physically harassed.

After Wednesday night’s epic comeback victory over the Spurs, video emerged of someone throwing eggs at San Antonio players, with one hitting Victor Wembanyama in the head. There were also other videos of people assaulting Spurs supporters after the game.

On Thursday’s Get Up, New Yorker Mike Greenberg had a stern message for those using the celebration as an excuse to be violent or abusive to others.

.@espnGreeny speaks on Knicks fans doing harm after Games 3 and 4 🏀 pic.twitter.com/OudjWd7CUR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2026

“I don’t want to call them fans; I don’t even know what you want to say,” he said. “If you’re throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama and… beating up people, threatening or doing anything to people wearing Spurs jerseys, just know that you are a disgrace. You’re not disgracing this city; you’re disgracing yourself and everyone who knows you.”

Greenberg went on to say that while it used to feel like this was the kind of thing that didn’t need to be said, he still wanted to make sure it was fundamentally clear.

“You’re a disgrace, and everyone around you knows it,” he added.

Amen.