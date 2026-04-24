Credit: ESPN

Perhaps one of the more surprising moments of Thursday’s NFL Draft coverage came before teams even began selecting players.

As is typically the case prior to the Draft, Roger Goodell sat down with ESPN for an interview. These sit-downs are usually pretty basic; it’s rare to get any notable insights from the commissioner or for the NFL boss to face any tough questions.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday, however. Goodell, amid a number of pressing headlines facing the NFL, was confronted with tough questions from ESPN’s NFL Draft host Mike Greenberg. It was possibly the first tangible example of ESPN living up to its claims that, despite now being partly owned by the NFL, it will continue to hold the league and its power brokers to account.

In the rapid-fire interview, Greenberg asked Goodell questions about at least four topics that can reasonably be seen as difficult for the league to answer. The most surprising was Greenberg’s decision to broach the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal directly with the commissioner.

Mike Greenberg asked Roger Goodell about Mike Vrabel ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft on ESPN. “This is not a personal conduct policy… It’s a personal matter, and we’ll leave it at that… I think the teams handle these matters when they’re personal matters…” pic.twitter.com/HOscdhTbp6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2026

“I’m going to ask you about the situation with Mike Vrabel and the Patriots,” Greenberg told Goodell. “He has announced that he will not be with the team on Saturday. He’ll be with his family and plans to seek counseling. The league has suggested that this does not violate the personal conduct policy. I want to make sure that I’m getting that exactly right. As of this point, based on what you know right now, this does not feel like a situation for the league to become involved in?”

“No, this is not a personal conduct policy, as we know it today,” Goodell responded tersely. “It’s a personal matter, and we’ll leave it at that.”

But Greenberg didn’t let Goodell get away that easily. He pressed again.

“Is that the kind of thing that typically you would talk with a team about?” Greenberg asked. “The Patriots seem to be handling that. I think a lot of fans would be wondering what, if any role, the NFL would have with something like that.”

“I think the teams handle these matters when they’re personal matters,” Goodell answered. “And they have a lot more information that can benefit everyone involved.”

After addressing Russini and Vrabel, Greenberg jumped directly into the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into how the NFL sells its broadcast rights, a topic that Goodell has not spoken about since the probe was first reported earlier this month.

Roger Goodell addresses the DOJ’s investigation into how the NFL sells its TV rights. pic.twitter.com/5AKnFqNuH9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2026

“The Department of Justice has opened an inquiry into how the NFL sells its television rights. …Why, in your words, does the NFL’s media distribution model not violate any laws?” Greenberg asked.

“Well, I think the fans would be the first to say that in the context that it’s the most accessible game out there, and most accessible in any league. And I think it’s been very responsible, over 87% of our games are on free television. Every single one of our games, of the two participating teams, it’s in their home market,” Goodell answered, citing the now-familiar statistics the NFL has publicized through the media.

To be sure, Greenberg is not asking these questions in a combative way; no one would expect an NFL media partner to challenge the commissioner that way. However, the mere fact that he’s bringing these topics up is a win, given that they could’ve been easily avoided and no one watching would’ve batted an eye.

Greenberg then asked Goodell about the move to an 18-game season, a topic many view as controversial. Goodell has been asked about this topic ad nauseam, but again, it’s not a softball question.

Similarly, to begin the interview, Greenberg asked Goodell about the ongoing labor negotiations between the NFL Referees Association and the league, which have spurred the NFL to recruit low-level college officials as potential replacement refs for the upcoming season.

Greeny got two questions off on the topic, one an initial status update, and the second a follow-up pressing Goodell about whether the league is truly prepared to play the season with replacement officials.

“It’s important for us to reach an agreement, but we all want to improve officiating, and that’s what our focus is,” Goodell answered. “The conversations have been productive recently, and we’re pleased with that. We hope that continued,” he said when faced with the follow-up.

Again, we’re not talking about anything groundbreaking here, just good, solid journalism from ESPN and Greenberg. It’s an encouraging sign, given ESPN’s new partnership with the NFL, and hopefully a trend that will continue as the league inevitably faces more difficult circumstances.