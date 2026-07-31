Credit: Sports Illustrated / YouTube

The Golics are back in the ESPN family.

In June, the network announced that Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. would be returning to the Worldwide Leader with a new show, The Golics, taking the 10 a.m. to noon ET weekday slot on ESPN Radio.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated ahead of his comeback, Golic Sr. revealed one more item on his sports broadcasting bucket list, and it’s one his son has already crossed off.

“Now that I’m back at ESPN, I am hoping to be able to live out one thing—you talk about one of the most disappointing things of all of my time at ESPN, and Mike got do it twice I think. Mike got to host, or be a part of the hot dog eating contest on July 4. I have never been a part of it. I am hoping as I hopefully finish my career at ESPN I will be asked to be on that broadcast.”

You can watch the moment below.

It’s been a long and winding road for the Golics and their return to ESPN. Golic Sr. spent more than two decades alongside Mike Greenberg turning Mike & Mike into one of the biggest shows in the history of sports radio. Since the two Mikes split, Golic continued on the air first alongside Trey Wingo and later joined by his son, Golic Jr.

The run for the father-son duo at ESPN ended in 2020, and does not sound like it was the easiest of breakups. From there, they brought their broadcasting talents to both DraftKings and FanDuel Sports Network. With FanDuel TV downsizing and moving towards a shut down, the Golics are now returning to where it all began at ESPN.

Golic Sr.’s goal of being a part of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest seems like an easy enough one for ESPN to do him a solid on. As Traina explained, a one-on-one dog showdown between father and son would be an extremely obvious entry point to get the pair involved, though it feels like Golic Jr. would have to be considered the favorite given his part-time gig reviewing food on TikTok.