Credit: FanDuel Sports Network

Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. are going back to ESPN.

The network announced Monday that the father-son duo will host The Golics, a new morning show on ESPN Radio airing weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET, debuting Aug. 3 as part of a new multi-year agreement. The show will simulcast on the ESPN App and be available on major podcast platforms following each live broadcast.

The Golics land in the 10 a.m. to noon slot that Clinton Yates vacated in March when ESPN restructured its midday programming and ended his Clinton & Friends show alongside his Andscape writing role. Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf had been in consideration for the slot before the Golics deal came together. Matt & Myron instead move from their longtime weekend home to weekday afternoons, airing from 3-5 p.m.

The slot the Golics are stepping into has had a turbulent couple of years — and so have they. Funnily enough, it was Mike Greenberg who last held it long-term at ESPN, before he moved to television full-time and the slot cycled through Yates before landing back in the hands of someone Greenberg spent nearly two decades alongside.

After leaving ESPN — where Golic Sr. had spent 25 years, first building Mike & Mike into one of sports radio’s most dominant morning franchises alongside Greenberg, then transitioning to Golic and Wingo with Trey Wingo and Golic Jr. before that show ended in 2020 — the duo took their act to DraftKings, where they launched Golic & Golic in 2023. When DraftKings opted not to renew, they moved to FanDuel Sports Network for what turned out to be a 10-month run that ended when FanDuel TV announced a 20-month wind-down, eliminating roughly 100 jobs.

It was the third stop in three years for a partnership that ESPN had essentially discarded, and now, improbably, ESPN — the network that once told Golic Sr.’s agent it had no interest in bringing him back even at reduced pay — is the fourth.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I have had no more joy than to do it with my son,” Golic Sr. told The Athletic in 2025. “What I’ve always talked about doing TV and radio is conversing with people, not ‘at people.’ For the last three years, I’ve had the chance to sit at the bar with my son and just talk sports.”

Golic, Jr., still has plenty going on. He has a prominent role as TNT Sports’ lead game analyst for Big 12 football and hosts a podcast with Jessica Smetana, The Echoes: A Podcast On Notre Dame. He’s also become a leader in the insane fast-food/junk-food influencer space.

The Golics follow UnSportsmanLike with Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon in the 6-10 a.m. slot. The Rich Eisen Show continues from noon to 3 p.m., simulcast on Disney+ and the ESPN App. Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf’s Matt & Myron, a weekend staple for eight years, moves to weekdays from 3-5 p.m. Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas host Freddie & Harry from 5-8 p.m., followed by Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons from 8-10 p.m., and Q Myers closing the night with GameNight from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

In addition to hosting The Golics, both Golics will make appearances across ESPN platforms.