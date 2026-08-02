Credit: ESPN

Monica McNutt has been facing criticism on the internet after she appeared on SportsCenter from a nail salon. But she has some high-profile defenders, including Mike Golic Jr., who made an appearance to promote his new ESPN show from the banks of a river in Mississippi.

Golic Jr. and his father, Mike Golic Sr., are teaming up to return to ESPN Radio for the new show The Golics, which will air weekday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, and will debut Monday, August 3.

ESPN used SportsCenter on Saturday morning to promote the new show, with both Golics appearing as part of the promotion. Mike Golic Sr. spoke from a home, while Golic Jr. appeared from the banks of a river in Mississippi.

Golic Jr. then took it a step further, promoting the appearance on X while also defending Monica McNutt after she appeared on SportsCenter from a nail salon on Friday.

“I saw my friend @McNuttMonica holding it down in the nail salon so I had to dial in from the river in Mississippi!,” Golic Jr. posted.

I saw my friend @McNuttMonica holding it down in the nail salon so I had to dial in from the river in Mississippi! https://t.co/sE89CpjxBv — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 1, 2026

Many users called out McNutt for being “unprofessional” for appearing from a nail salon. Others argued ESPN has lowered its standards for remote on-air appearances. The criticism came from many of the same people who were upset that, a few days earlier, McNutt said Caitlin Clark has “room for a little bit more accountability and self-awareness.”

Golic’s appearance aired on Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, it had not generated the same kind of viral criticism directed at McNutt’s nail salon appearance.

Of course, there is no requirement for social media criticism to be in good faith. However, this sort of thing does highlight how silly and targeted these viral social media posts can be. If anyone needs any more reminding, social media, especially X, is not reflective of real life.