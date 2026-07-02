Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another NFL Network talent is getting the green light for a longer term stay at ESPN.

Longtime NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo is reportedly “closing in” on a new contract with ESPN, which acquired NFL Media earlier this year, according to Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports. ESPN is reportedly making retention decisions for NFL Network talent as their old contracts come up for renewal. Front Office Sports previously reported that ESPN is bracing for layoffs in short order, and some of those layoffs could be the result of “cost efficiencies” associated with combining the NFL Network operation with ESPN.

Garafolo would join colleague Ian Rapoport as the second person on NFL Network’s evening show The Insiders to receive a new contract from ESPN, leaving Tom Pelissero as the only member of the show awaiting a potential renewal.

No doubt, the NFL Network acquisition added plenty of talent to an already deep bench of NFL reporters at ESPN. In addition to the Insiders trio, NFL Network employs reporters like Jane Slater, Cameron Wolfe, and Sherree Burruss. ESPN, of course, has its own cohort of reporters including the likes of Jeff Darlington and Jeremy Fowler.

Given the aforementioned “efficiencies” ESPN is planning with regard to NFL Network, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see at least some on-air talent not reach a renewal with the Worldwide Leader. The network already opted not to renew Will Blackmon, a fill-in host on NFL Network’s flagship morning show Good Morning Football, for instance.

Garafolo’s deal has yet to be finalized, per Front Office Sports. However, it appears as if the NFL Network insider is destined to continue under his network’s new owner.