ESPN lead NBA announcer Mike Breen called the NBA Cup quarterfinal between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. And while Breen’s best moments are typically a big call or a signature “BANG!” that wasn’t the case during this particular broadcast.

During the second quarter, Breen took a minute of personal privilege. He paid tribute to his high school basketball coach, Brother Jim Wiegand, who he said passed away during the week. Breen’s comments about what his coach meant to him, instilling his love of basketball, and being a positive influence on his life was a beautiful moment.

“So many NBA players have a story of the incredible impact that their high school coach has had on them. There’s many of us who could only dream of playing in the NBA who also had a high school coach who means so much to us,” Breen said.

“My high school basketball coach passed away this week. His name was Brother Jim Wiegand from Salesians high school in New Rochelle. And I know I’m not broadcasting this game, I’m not where I am today if it wasn’t for Brother Jim. One of the most important people, and will always be one of the most important people in my life,” Breen added.

“His knowledge and teachings took my love of the game to a new level. And those teachings would later help me in life. A man of great faith who devoted his entire life to helping young men and women through basketball. And I think for me tonight to salute brother Jim and to salute all the high school coaches for everybody, men and women, who have changed the life of young people, they don’t get enough credit.”

Jim Wiegand collected 353 wins, 13 league titles, and a state championship from his time as a coach. But as Mike Breen’s tribute showed, it was clearly his impact off the basketball floor that made the biggest impact. It was a wonderful moment and hopefully scores of high school basketball coaches around the country received some love after Breen’s comments.

