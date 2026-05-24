Credit: ESPN on ABC

The ESPN on ABC broadcast of Saturday night’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance at Rocket Arena. Kelce is from the Cleveland, Ohio area and is a lifelong Cavs fan.

“Look here,” ESPN on ABC play-by-play announcer Mike Breen said in the first quarter. “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.”

The ESPN on ABC broadcast of Knicks-Cavs Game 3 showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance. “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.” – Mike Breen “As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.” – Richard Jefferson pic.twitter.com/L7vBqMQ8NJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2026

“Oh, Travis Kelce,” Jefferson said. “It’s good to have him here. An Ohio native, a Cleveland native.”

“Needless to say was pretty big when they entered the arena,” Breen added.

“Yeah, as Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see,” Jefferson said.

“Think the wedding plans are done? They’re in good shape right now?” Tim Legler asked.

“I got the invitation,” Jefferson explained.

“Oh, did you?” Legler responded. “Am I your and-one?”

“It’s called a ‘plus-one,’ and no,” Jefferson said, as Breen and Legler laughed. “Absolutely not.”

“I’m in basketball mode!” Legler said. “I’m in basketball mode!”

Interestingly, perhaps in tongue-in-cheek form, the ESPN on ABC broadcast crew didn’t name Swift once in the 40-plus seconds of commentary.

And while Kelce has put together a remarkable NFL career as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s certainly nowhere close in popularity to Swift, a global music and pop culture icon. So, Swifties might not like that phrasing and commentary from the ESPN on ABC crew.

The official wedding date for Swift and Kelce is still a mystery, but it’s been rumored to be set for July 3.

Update: Later in the game, Richard Jefferson said, “Travis Kelce… I don’t know if his girlfriend is going to like to see him chugging beers like that.”