Five years after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a jury found Michelle Troconis, her estranged husband’s former girlfriend, culpable in the crime.
Troconis, once a host for ESPN South America, was romantically involved with Fotis Dulos at the time of Jennifer’s disappearance in 2019. Despite facing murder charges, Fotis took his own life in January 2020, never standing trial.
Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five, went missing in May 2019, never returning after dropping off her children. Friends raised the alarm after she missed appointments and remained uncontactable for over 10 hours. This occurred during a heated divorce and custody battle with Fotis, as reported by CNN.
Here are more details from CNN:
Despite her body never being found, Dulos was officially pronounced dead through a declaration of death by a Connecticut judge in October 2023, a court document shows. She likely suffered a combination of “traumatic, blunt-force injuries,” according to the state’s chief medical examiner.
Authorities found a bloodlike stain in three places on her vehicle, which was parked in her garage in New Canaan. Her DNA was found in the stains and on the garage wall and door.
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis were previously arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering in the disappearance. They pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering after investigators found a “bloodlike substance” with Jennifer Dulos’ DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared.
In 2020, Troconis maintained her innocence by pleading not guilty to charges that included conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos. After a lengthy trial, a jury found her guilty on Friday of six counts related to the case, including conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the prosecution’s investigation.
Following the verdict, Troconis’s attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, conveyed to CNN her deep emotional distress. Her family, in a statement, expressed strong disagreement with the jury’s decision, maintaining her innocence and vowing to fight for her vindication.
Troconis served as a public relations professional for the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club in Abu Dhabi from 2000-03. Additionally, she donned the dual roles of host and producer for an ESPN South American show called Snow Time, filmed in the scenic ski resorts of Argentina and Chile. And she served as marketing and public relations director for Argentina ski resort Cerro Castor from 2003-2012.
On her LinkedIn profile — which has since been deleted — she, according to Heavy.com, describes interviewing “important personalities related to the ski world,” including world-class athletes, ski resort directors and even celebrities vacationing in the area.