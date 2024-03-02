Credit: Michelle Troconis on Twitter/X

Five years after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a jury found Michelle Troconis, her estranged husband’s former girlfriend, culpable in the crime.

Troconis, once a host for ESPN South America, was romantically involved with Fotis Dulos at the time of Jennifer’s disappearance in 2019. Despite facing murder charges, Fotis took his own life in January 2020, never standing trial.

Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five, went missing in May 2019, never returning after dropping off her children. Friends raised the alarm after she missed appointments and remained uncontactable for over 10 hours. This occurred during a heated divorce and custody battle with Fotis, as reported by CNN.

Here are more details from CNN:

Despite her body never being found, Dulos was officially pronounced dead through a declaration of death by a Connecticut judge in October 2023, a court document shows. She likely suffered a combination of “traumatic, blunt-force injuries,” according to the state’s chief medical examiner.