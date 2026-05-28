Credit: Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images, ESPN

It’s hard to argue with the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA. Why he’s so dominant and whether it’s good for the game are very much up for debate.

While there’s no denying that SGA is incredibly talented and among the league’s best scorers, there are many narratives about how he puts up his gaudy numbers. It’s not uncommon to hear critics accuse him of flopping and foul-baiting in order to pad his stat line and lead a game plan that feels cynical.

On Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Mike Greenberg made his feelings on Gilgeous-Alexander very clear, saying that he doesn’t find it enjoyable to watch him play.

“Sometimes watching him play is agonizing. It is not fun,” Greenberg said. “There’s a reason why this team has become such a polarizing group.

“[Thunder fans] have to understand that for the rest of us, watching this style of play is not like watching Steph [Curry]; it’s not like watching Michael Jordan. It’s just not. We’re watching to be entertained.”

Jay Williams, who was on Thursday’s panel, undoubtedly agreed with Greeny. The NBA analyst previously said that SGA’s and the Thunder’s foul-baiting strategy makes it impossible to root for them.

They were joined by Michael Wilbon on Thursday, who didn’t necessarily disagree with either Greenberg or Williams, but offered a cold splash of reality to their faces about the situation basketball fans are in.

Michael Wilbon says kids around the world will be learning how to FLOP if SGA wins the title this year and Jay Williams WALKED OFF the set 😭💀 “If SGA goes back to back, and enters next season as a two time champion and two time MVP, guess what? There will be kids on the… pic.twitter.com/nLQeY5i0ll — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 28, 2026

“Winning covers all this stuff. The deodorant that covers all stink is winning,” Wilbon said. “If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes back-to-back and… he enters next season as a two-time [NBA] champion and two-time MVP, guess what? There will be kids out on the playground learning how to flop.”

While someone exclaimed, “Oh no,” a visibly upset Williams got up from his chair and briefly walked away.

There is perhaps some truth to that, though it could be argued that flopping was a strategy used by many in the NBA long before SGA. Even LeBron James developed a reputation for deploying it when needed. So chances are, the kids are already well-versed in the tactic.