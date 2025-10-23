Credit: Pardon the Interruption on ESPN

In many corners of NFL media, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a beloved source and educator. But Payton apparently has one particular opponent on the set of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption.

The sports world learned as much on Wednesday, when, while discussing Payton’s ongoing feud with former Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, host Michael Wilbon referred to Payton as “a classless bum.”

“Sean Payton is a really, really, really fine coach,” Wilbon said, admitting he typically gives special treatment to fellow Chicagoans. “Except Sean Payton behaves, too often, like a classless bum. That’s what he behaves like.”

Michael Wilbon says Sean Payton “behaves too often like a classless bum” amid the coach’s war of words with former QB Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/SwG8LN1GIV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

The latest war of words between Payton and Wilson began last weekend, when after beating the New York Giants in dramatic fashion, Payton pointedly noted that the Giants have “found a spark” with backup quarterback Jaxson Dart. In response, Wilson made a reference to the Bountygate scandal in which Payton’s New Orleans Saints coaches were punished for paying players bonuses for hard hits on opposing players.

Reacting to the beef Wednesday on PTI, Wilbon took issue with Payton speaking about another successful sports figure so dismissively.

“He thinks he’s so chesty, he can say stuff, but you can’t say something back?” Wilbon questioned. “Russell Wilson’s got as many Super Bowl rings as Sean Payton, and been to one more.”

While Payton’s friendliness with many insiders and stint at Fox Sports won him many supporters in national media, Wilbon believes the swipe at Wilson is unbecoming of a head coach who is relatively unaccomplished.

“Sean Payton, who do you think you are?” Wilbon questioned. “You ain’t that good where you can just take shots at people.”

“I wish Russell Wilson had gone further.”

Payton was riding high after an historic comeback against the Giants, and Denver is riding high since trading Wilson. However, you can always count on Wilbon to bring the media back down to earth when someone gets too big for their britches.

In this case, Payton’s cheap shot toward Wilson crossed a line, and Wilbon came to the aging QB’s defense.